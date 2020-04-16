Russian Army gets one of world’s most powerful self-propelled guns after upgrade

"Uraltransmash (part of Uralvagonzavod Group within the state hi-tech corporation Rostec) has delivered the first 2S7M ‘Malka’ upgraded self-propelled artillery gun to the Defense Ministry of Russia. The upgraded weapon has received new running gear and electronics, which have significantly enhanced its performance characteristics," the press office said in a statement.

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. The Russian Army has received the first 2S7M ‘Malka’ 203mm self-propelled artillery gun, the press office of the state hi-tech corporation Rostec reported on Thursday.

Following the upgrade, the Malka underwent a full cycle of trials, including running and firing tests, which checked the characteristics of its mobility, the chassis, powerplant and transmission durability, and also the reliability of its loading and fire control mechanisms and the strength of the 2A44 gun, Rostec said.

"This is one of the world’s most powerful self-propelled guns designated to strike vital enemy targets and facilities in the tactical depth of defense behind the front line. Now the delivery of upgraded guns has begun for the Defense Ministry. Uraltransmash faces a serious task of implementing the serial upgrade of this weapon under the 2020-2022 defense procurement plan," Uraltransmash CEO Dmitry Semizorov was quoted by the press office as saying.

Rostec announced on April 7 the completion of the work on the first upgraded self-propelled artillery gun. During its upgrade, specialists replaced the gun’s gearboxes, distribution mechanisms and power supply units, renewed surveillance devices, the intercom equipment and the radio station, and also replaced imported components with domestically produced parts. Uraltransmash has already prepared production facilities for the serial upgrade of Malka self-propelled artillery guns.

The Malka is the upgraded version of the 2S7 ‘Pion’ self-propelled gun developed in the 1980s and still considered as one of the most powerful cannons in the world. The self-propelled artillery gun is designated to strike vital enemy targets and facilities in the tactical depth of defense behind the front line.