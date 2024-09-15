US Secret Service shot at man with gun in Trump’s vicinity in Florida — media

NEW YORK, September 15. /TASS/. The US Secret Service opened fire at a man holding what appeared to be a gun who was in the vicinity of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, The New York Post reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, Secret Service was a suspicious man on the Trump International Golf Course West Palm Beach "and opened fire when agents saw what appeared to be the barrel of a gun." Later, the suspect was apprehended by the local police.

Source told the newspaper earlier that two men exchanged gunfire near the golf club but, according to the latest reports, the only one to make shots was a Secret Service agent.

CNN reported earlier, citing sources that the US authorities do not rule out that Trump could be a target. According to Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., "an AK-47 was discovered in the bushes," and the suspect was detained. According to Trump’s campaign headquarters, the politician was nit hurt and is in safety.

The incident occurred two months after an assassination attempt on Trump during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on July 13. A bullet grazed the ex-president’s ear. The attacker, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by Secret Service agents. The FBI confirmed that the incident was investigated as an assassination attempt.

The US presidential election is slated for November 5. Incumbent US President Joe Biden was supposed to represent the Democrats at the election but he decided to drop out of the race after mounting calls from his party following his poor performance in June in the debate with Trump who later became the Republican presidential nominee. Biden endorsed Harris to replace him. The Democratic Party officially nominated Harris in early August.