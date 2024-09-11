MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Nations that agree to host US military bases should be aware of the consequences they will face, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"When countries find themselves occupied by US troops - whether willingly or forcibly - they need to recognize the potential consequences," she noted.

Zakharova cited Germany, which portrays itself as a democratic state with a well-developed legal system, as an example. "There is a large-scale American military base there, supposedly to ensure Germany’s security. However, Germany has lost a crucial component of its energy infrastructure - the first and second Nord Streams. Additionally, it was revealed that Americans had been regularly bugging German chancellors. Meanwhile, an American base is stationed in Germany 'to preserve its security.' This illustrates the true role of these American bases," she explained.

The spokeswoman noted that this situation applies to all regions where the US has established its presence. She highlighted that US bases often prevent many countries from fully developing relations with their desired partners. Zakharova added that some countries have sought the removal of US bases from their territory, but have been unable to achieve this goal.