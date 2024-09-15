{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Bus accident in Egypt leaves 46 people wounded, including 21 Russians — newspaper

They were taken to hospitals
© AP Photo/ Mohamed Elraai

CAIRO, September 15. /TASS/. A total of 46 people, including 21 Russians, were wounded in a bus accident on a highway between the cities of Suez and Cairo in Egypt, the Al-Ahram newspaper reported.

Among the wounded are also 11 Turkish citizens, nine Italian citizens, three Egyptian citizens and two citizens of the United Kingdom. They were taken to hospitals in Suez.

Egyptian Health Minister Khaled Abdelghaffar assumed personal control over the treatment of the victims. All doctors and medical workers of the healthcare facility are now on duty to help the injured.

Light aircraft crashes in Altai region, pilot dies
As the transport prosecutor's office reported, according to preliminary data, the emergency occurred at about 12:00
Read more
Russia, China carry out live fire drills in Sea of Japan during Ocean-2024 exercise
According to the ministry, ships from Russia’s Pacific Fleet and China’s PLA Navy, acting as part of a joint detachment, practiced various defense strategies while moving through operational zones in the central part of the Sea of Japan
Read more
Rhetoric about lifting ban on strikes into Russia with Western arms doesn’t promote peace
Ukraine will be among the items high on the agenda of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres' various bilateral meetings
Read more
Russian aviation hit formations of 7 Ukrainian brigades in Kursk region — Defense Ministry
It also struck reserves of 11 brigades in the Sumy region, the ministry reported
Read more
Break of diplomatic relations with UK would be extreme measure — Russian mission
According to Dmitry Polyansky, there are "many stages" of lowering diplomatic relations in diplomatic practices to express resentment over the other side’s actions
Read more
NATO has been prepping Ukraine for war with Russia for eight years, Ukrainian POW says
It is noted that the Ukrainian media outlets have been deliberately shaping Russia’s negative image
Read more
Zelensky urges US congressmen to speed up arms deliveries for his troops
In Ukrainian President words, "any delays in military [aid] deliveries have a negative effect on the front"
Read more
West's decision to attack deep into Russia won’t change situation on front — commander
"For us, nothing will change directly on the front, because the front is moving and will continue to move until Russia wins," Apty Alaudinov emphasized
Read more
Scientific equipment for Luna-26, Luna-27 missions almost ready — academician
The launch of the Luna-27 mission on a space flight either to the North Pole of the Moon or to its far side is scheduled for the turn of 2028
Read more
War correspondent Yevgeny Poddubny discharged from hospital
On August 7, Poddubny was injured in the Kursk Region near the border, where fighting with Ukrainian groups is taking place
Read more
G7 demands that Iran halt alleged transfer of missiles to Russia
Moscow and Tehran have repeatedly rejected theories of Iranian arms deliveries to Russia for use in Ukraine
Read more
West afraid to even discuss interception of Russian missiles over Ukraine, Zelensky admits
Vladimir Zelensky noted that Western states did discuss ensuring Israel’s air defense during the Iranian attack on April 13, but they refuse to make the same steps for Ukraine
Read more
Biden tells reporters he doesn’t think much about Putin
The Russian leader told the media earlier that NATO countries are not just debating about Kiev's possible use of Western long-range weapons but rather they are essentially making up their mind whether to get directly involved in the Ukraine conflict or not
Read more
Russian arms get the job done in special op — senior military official
Alexander Fomin noted that "Western weapon systems, purportedly possessing some high performance characteristics, according to promotional ads, burn perfectly well on the battlefield without any chances for restoration"
Read more
Countries need to grasp consequences of hosting US military bases — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova cited Germany, which portrays itself as a democratic state with a well-developed legal system, as an example
Read more
Russia expects explanation from Turkey about Azov commanders’ return to Kiev — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that the Russian and Turkish foreign ministers had already held a telephone conversation on this issue and "there is certainly more contact to follow at other levels as well"
Read more
German jets scrambled over Baltic Sea over Russian Tu-142, Su-30 planes
Such mutual checks are mostly routine
Read more
Press review: Kiev bets on own arms production and US, NATO bearing down on Latin America
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 9th
Read more
Finland’s territory not to be used to attacks against Russia — General Staff
Finnish Defense Forces General Staff noted that it monitors the situation around the attack of Ukrainian drones in the Murmansk Region
Read more
North Korea’s Kim lauds relations with Moscow as rapidly developing at meeting with Shoigu
"He gave his assurances that the North Korean government will continue to expand cooperation with Russia in the spirit of a comprehensive strategic partnership," the state-owned radio broadcaster said
Read more
US not to be able to sit nuclear conflict in Europe out — Russian ambassador
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier that nuclear terrorists is the Kiev regime’s hallmark
Read more
US-led coalition aircraft violate Syrian airspace six times in past day
Over the past day, six violations of the Syrian Arab Republic’s airspace regulations were registered in the Al-Tanf zone, committed by a pair of F-15 fighter jets (twice), and a pair of A-10 attack aircraft of the coalition
Read more
Attacks with Western weapons on Russia can backfire on NATO — expert
"It may even come to nuclear strikes, but I hope this won't happen," Sergey Karaganov said
Read more
Press review: BRICS challenges existing security concepts and Europe's economy in trouble
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 13th
Read more
Russia’s National Guard wipes out 5 Ukrainian strongholds in borderline Kursk Region
It is noted that its units in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region continue to detect and eliminate the camouflaged positions of Ukrainian military personnel and hardware
Read more
Ukrainian breakthrough attempts repelled: developments in Kursk Region
Over the day, the enemy lost up to 300 troops and seven tanks, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Biden to focus on support for Ukraine at end of his term in office — White House
Jake Sullivan reiterated that Biden will meet with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on the sidelines of a UN General Assembly
Read more
Russia simulates firing Kalibr missiles in Lake Ladoga during massive naval maneuvers
Also, the warships practiced causing jamming during the maneuvers, the ministry said
Read more
Scholz says he won’t allow Ukraine to use German weapons for strikes deep inside Russia
According to the chancellor, permission for Ukraine to strike deep inside Russia would be a problem and he won’t allow that
Read more
Drug supplies to Ukrainian army come from US — POW
It is reported that under some psychotropics a person can stay awake for a week
Read more
Putin's statement on consequences of strikes deep into Russia reaches addressees — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that Putin's statement admitted of no dual interpretations
Read more
Six UK diplomats working in Moscow engaged in intelligence, subversive activities — FSB
"The revealed facts give grounds to consider the activities of UK diplomats sent to Moscow by the Directorate as a threat to Russia’s security," the report said
Read more
Ukrainian forces lost up to 520 troops in Battlegroup West zone of responsibility
The enemy also lost six vehicles, a UK-made 155-mm Braveheart self-propelled howitzer, two 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer and two electronic warfare stations
Read more
Russia will not tolerate activities of undeclared British secret service officers — MFA
"Our uncompromising stance on this issue will be formulated in accordance with the interests of national security," Maria Zakharova stated
Read more
NATO making plans of sending its troops to Ukraine — Russian deputy defense minister
According to Alexander Fomin, this may lead to a direct military confrontation of nuclear powers
Read more
US-led coalition's aircraft violate Syrian airspace nine times in past day
No shelling attacks on Syrian pro-government forces were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the past day
Read more
Senior Russian diplomat sees BRICS as model for equitable communication between countries
According to Ryabkov, years of joint work in BRICS created "a special culture of dialogue"
Read more
Russian envoy says he received calls from US ex-officials following Putin’s statements
Earlier Russian president warned that a potential decision to allow Ukraine to deliver long-range strikes inside Russia may have consequences
Read more
NORAD reports tracking two Russian military aircraft near Alaska
The Russian aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter the airspace of either the United States or Canada, as this Russian activity in the Alaska ADIZ "occurs regularly and is not seen as a threat," the command said in a statement
Read more
Russia’s response to long-range weapons supplies to Kiev will be brutal — MFA
"The opponents in Washington, London, and other places clearly underestimate the degree of danger of the game they continue to play," Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Ryabkov said
Read more
Bank of Russia’s chief names main disadvantages of high inflation for Russia
Elvira Nabiullina stressed that high inflation meant greater price volatility
Read more
UK to be remembered in history as sponsor of Ukrainian terrorists — Russian embassy
The Russian diplomatic mission said that "in an attempt to overcome their clients’ negative developments on the battlefield, the UK government seems to be close to stepping onto a yet another dangerous turn in the escalation spiral."
Read more
Russian forces consolidating gains near Kupyansk, military expert says
"After successful operations in the Kupyansk direction, our troops, let’s say, are consolidating gains and tightening up their flanks," Andrey Marochko said
Read more
Iranian embassy says Sky News report on missile deliveries to Russia speculative fiction
"No evidence of missiles being loaded or unloaded, and the location isn’t even specified," the embassy said
Read more
Russian-Chinese 2024 military cooperation plan lists over 100 events
Such events include strategic exercises, drills for various services and braches of the armed forces, training of military specialists, sharing experience, etc.
Read more
Russia to see NATO’s permit to use long-range weapons as direct involvement in war
According to the Russian diplomat, such a scenario would cardinally change Moscow’s relations with Western countries
Read more
Putin hopes BRICS Media Summit will strengthen group
Moscow is hosting the BRICS Media Summit from September 13-17
Read more
No weapon can become game changer for Kiev — Pentagon
In Washington’s opinion, Ukraine should focus on employing capabilities currently at its disposal
Read more
Israeli military declares Hamas’ Rafah brigade obliterated
According to the IDF, in recent weeks Israeli units also operated in the Tell al-Sultan neighborhood in western Rafah
Read more
Expert calls on Russia, China to strengthen exchanges amid US missile deployment plans
Zheng Renyi sees in the situation with Japan and the US missiles the ancient martial arts idea of "seme," or getting in your opponent’s head before attacking
Read more
Ukraine has highest mortality rate in world — report
Earlier, the Opendatabot resource, which monitors Ukrainian state registers, reported that now for every person born in Ukraine, three people die
Read more
Storm Shadow missile strikes into Russian territory not to help Ukraine win — BBC reporter
According to Jeremy Bowen, if Ukraine is allowed to hit Russia with Western missiles, it might add another layer to the conflict and certainly give the Ukrainians another means to hit Russia with, but it will not bring Ukraine victory in the war
Read more
Russia, Turkey disagree on Crimea’s status, Moscow keeps persuading Ankara — Kremlin
"We hope that over time this will allow Ankara to understand us better and to agree with our arguments," Dmitry Peskov explained
Read more
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 12 times in past day
Russia and Turkish servicemen escorted UN humanitarian convoys in the al-Hasakah governorate in their zones of responsibility
Read more
Moscow’s verbal signals to West about escalation need to be changed — senior diplomat
Ryabkov called on "the political and military leadership of Russia's opponents to weigh the severity of the consequences that could arise as a result of their irresponsible, extremely dangerous actions."
Read more
Georgia to apologize for war that Saakashvili started against Ossetians — ruling party
Bidzina Ivanishvili said that the ruling party needs to get a constitutional majority in the new parliament in order to put Saakashvili's party on trial for unleashing the 2008 war
Read more
Houthi leader says US strikes fail to stop attacks on ships
According to al-Houthi, at least 24 strikes were carried out last week on the provinces of al-Hodeidah, Ibb, Marib, Saada and Taiz
Read more
BRICS security leaders convene in St. Petersburg to discuss new world order
According to the preliminary agenda, the representatives of the BRICS group, chaired this year by Russia, intend to talk about how to work together to counter the "rules-based order" imposed by the West
Read more
Moscow views transfer of Russian aircraft to Ukraine by Portugal as hostile move — MFA
According to Maria Zakharova, it is evident that in this way Lisbon "is seeking to faithfully demonstrate its allied zeal and obedient compliance with the trajectory imposed on the Europeans by their handlers from across the ocean"
Read more
Over 20 country leaders confirm participation in BRICS summit in Kazan — senior diplomat
Russia assumed the one-year rotating chairmanship of the BRICS intergovernmental group on January 1, 2024
Read more
German chancellor calls for unbiased investigation into Nord Stream sabotage
"It was a terrorist attack," Olaf Scholz told
Read more
Bank of Russia confirms resumption of consultations with IMF
Head of the regulator Elvira Nabiullina said that it is "a routine, permanent practice for all IMF members"
Read more
Proposal to limit titanium, nickel exports not related to arms supplies to Kiev — Kremlin
No details on how the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin on restricting titanium and nickel exports will be implemented are available yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters
Read more
Trump’s plan on Ukraine envisages demilitarized zone, Kiev’s neutrality — running mate
Apart from that, "the Germans and other countries have to fund some Ukrainian reconstruction", David Vance said
Read more
West fully supported Ukraine’s assault on Russia’s Kursk Region — Defense Ministry
As Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin noted, it was proved "that the 'Ukraine project,' at least since the Maidan coup, has been and still remains an instrument of the collective West"
Read more
Over 280 port infrastructure facilities in Ukraine destroyed or damaged — official
The Nikolayev and Odessa regional authorities periodically report port infrastructure and warehouse damage and Kiev calls for strengthening the country’s air defense
Read more
Hungary has more unexpected peace initiatives on Ukraine in stock, PM Orban says
Budapest plans to "continue to have unexpected initiatives that will each take us one step closer to peace," the Hungarian Prime Minister said
Read more
Putin discusses Foreign Ministry issues with Security Council members
"We will ask Sergey Viktorovich [Lavrov] to tell us about his recent contacts with his foreign colleagues," the president said
Read more
Developer states constant upgrade of Forpost UAV based on its use in special military op
According to the developer, the Forpost was developed to solve reconnaissance and strike tasks in conditions where the enemy does not have a highly organized air defense system, and within the Air Defense Forces the system is used where there is no enemy counteraction
Read more
US imposes sanctions on Rossiya Segodnya media group, TV-Novosti, Eurasia NGO
Restrictions are also imposed on Eurasia NGO Director Nelly Parutenko
Read more
Ukraine’s failed attack on drilling rig may be sign of infighting in its military — expert
According to Vasily Prozorov, the attack might be a result of infighting between Kirill Budanov and Alexander Syrsky
Read more
Russia waits for US to explain how warfare agent got in hands Ukrainian troops — diplomat
"The Russian side thoroughly registers chemical incidents evidencing that Ukraine violates its commitments under the CWC," Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
Moscow knows the West has already decided to strike deep into Russia — senior diplomat
"The President spoke very clearly on this topic. We know that the corresponding decisions were made some time ago, and signals of this kind have been transmitted to Kiev," the high-ranking diplomat said, answering a question on the matter
Read more
Media people from global majority to gather at BRICS Media Summit in Moscow
Panel discussions will cover the role of the BRICS media community in bolstering stability in a multipolar world
Read more
Kiev switches mercenaries to Kupyansk to hold back advance of Russian forces — expert
The expert specified that the Ukrainian national battalions near Kupyansk "are engaged in their traditional activities", playing the role of a "deterrent" - barrier detachments
Read more
Sweden cannot accept world data on stability of Russian economy — Foreign Ministry
"Sweden is worried that for some reason sanctions are not working and that 'Russian propaganda is lying about the stability of the Russian economy'," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russian cosmonauts Kononenko and Chub mark one year in space
The two cosmonauts were sent to the orbit aboard the Soyuz MS-24 manned spacecraft, which blasted off from the Baikonur space launch center on September 15, 2023
Read more
No White House announcement regarding strikes inside Russia following Biden-Starmer talks
The two leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine and expressed concern about the alleged provision of weapons to Russia by Iran and North Korea and " the People’s Republic of China’s support to Russia’s defense industrial base"
Read more
Gazan ministry says 64 Arabs killed by Israeli forces over past two days
The Health Ministry said that since the beginning of October 2023, "the death toll from Israeli aggression reached 41,182, with 95,280 other Palestinians injured"
Read more
More rallies demanding release of Israeli hostages from Gaza held in Israel
They were chanting slogans in support of Israel, and carried Israeli flags
Read more
BRICS is not a platform for settling political scores — Russian Deputy Foreign Minister
The Deputy Foreign Minister stressed that the platform is designed to "be closer to people, closer to normal life, to healthy values"
Read more
Gas supply by Gazprom for Europe through Ukraine totals 42.4 mcm via Sudzha
The nomination for the Sokhranovka gas pumping station has been rejected
Read more
Russian diplomat says Nuland’s statements prove US played role in disrupting Ukraine deal
"The West has never been interested in a political and diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian crisis," Maria Zakharova noted
Read more
Netherlands unable to send Patriot system to Ukraine after unnamed ally leaves it hanging
In June, the Netherlands announced that it and an ally had teamed up to jointly provide Ukraine with a Patriot air defense system
Read more
Medvedev allows use of nuclear weapons by Russia when ‘patience runs out’
The politician underscored that no one really needs a nuclear conflict - it is "a very bad story with a very difficult outcome."
Read more
TASS celebrates its 120th anniversary in Bolshoi Theater
At start of the event, the news agency’s staff and veterans were congratulated by Russian President Vladimir Putin
Read more
US-led coalition's aircraft violate Syrian airspace eight times in past day
Such actions set a dangerous precedent for air incidents and accidents, and escalate the general situation in Syria’s airspace
Read more
Severing diplomatic relations with UK out of question — Kremlin
Earlier, an anonymous representative of the Russian security services said that six UK diplomats had been expelled from Russia
Read more
North Korea shows off enriched uranium production facility for first time — media
The news agency noted that this was the first time that North Korea had publicly disclosed any details about its uranium enrichment site via state media
Read more
OHCHR closely registers reports of civilian casualties of Ukrainian attacks — spokeswoman
On Wednesday, the Russian delegation, which takes part in the 57th session of the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) in Geneva, criticized the HRC’s partiality in assessment of violations of rights and freedoms
Read more
Musk warns of looming World War Three if US approves strikes on Russian soil
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that Washington’s intention to let Kiev use its long-range projectiles for strikes deep into Russia’s interior is another step in escalating the conflict
Read more
Zelensky says Biden responsible for his ‘peace plan’
The Ukrainian president said that he was unable to fully disclose his initiative because he had given his word to the American president
Read more
New Russian combat equipment in 2024
Read more
Kiev lost some 7,000 troops in Sudzha district of Kursk Region — commander
According to Apty Alaudinov, Ukraine is taking heavy casualties
Read more
Russian diplomat slams plans to simulate nuclear blast aftermath in Russia as absurd
Mikhail Ulyanov noted that such rhetoric is irresponsible
Read more
Press review: Big bucks flow at EEF and Macron's PM pick has left talking impeachment
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 6th
Read more
Plane with 103 Russian POWs lands near Moscow
They were swapped for 103 Ukrainian POWs
Read more
German chancellor calls for unbiased investigation into Nord Stream sabotage
"If we manage to catch them, we want to try them in Germany," Olaf Scholz said
Read more
US not ready for dialogue with Russia on Ukraine, Russian ambassador says
"The Americans are unwilling to negotiate. They are uncomfortable discussing that. They say they do not control the Ukrainians," Anatoly Antonov said
Read more
Russia communicates messages to US to avert uncontrollable crisis — senior diplomat
Communication with the United States is conducted through embassies and occasionally at other levels, Sergey Ryabkov said
Read more
Criminal case into Ukraine’s attack on Kursk has over 200 volumes — official
Among the charges that are now being investigated are murders, attempted murders and terrorism
Read more