Bus accident in Egypt leaves 46 people wounded, including 21 Russians — newspaper

CAIRO, September 15. /TASS/. A total of 46 people, including 21 Russians, were wounded in a bus accident on a highway between the cities of Suez and Cairo in Egypt, the Al-Ahram newspaper reported.

Among the wounded are also 11 Turkish citizens, nine Italian citizens, three Egyptian citizens and two citizens of the United Kingdom. They were taken to hospitals in Suez.

Egyptian Health Minister Khaled Abdelghaffar assumed personal control over the treatment of the victims. All doctors and medical workers of the healthcare facility are now on duty to help the injured.