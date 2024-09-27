Russian ambassador in US compares Zelensky’s visit to ‘Hollywood show’

WASHINGTON, September 27. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s ongoing visit to the United States reminded him of a Hollywood show.

"Zelensky's visit to the US is being staged by local authorities as a real Hollywood show. The former actor was given the opportunity to speak from the tribune of the World Organization, then was taken through high-ranking Washington offices. Administration representatives repeated over and over again that ‘Ukraine must win.’ They promised the terrorist regime billions from the pockets of American taxpayers, as well as record amounts of weapons and ammunition. At the same time, they announced new sanctions against Russians," he said in a statement, published on the Russian embassy’s Telegram channel.

"Here they try to keep quiet that the main outcome of such a demonstration of America's ‘leadership’ is a further prolongation of the crisis. Under the applause of local politicians, the blood of soldiers and civilians will continue to flow. Bridges, schools and residential buildings will be blown up. This, apparently, is the essence of Zelensky's notorious victory plan," Antonov added.

Zelensky met with outgoing US President Joe Biden and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris in Washington on Thursday.