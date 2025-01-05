At least 66 Palestinians killed in Israeli army attacks on Gaza — Al Jazeera

DUBAI, January 5. /TASS/. At least 66 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli army attacks on the Gaza Strip, the Qatari television channel Al Jazeera reported citing medical and rescue services in Gaza.

Israeli forces carried out 30 attacks across the Gaza Strip on Saturday, killing at least 66 Palestinians. As the channel points out, citing data from doctors and rescuers, a lot of children are among the victims of the attacks.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking hostages.

In response, Israel launched an operation in the enclave with the aim of destroying Hamas' military and political structures and freeing all hostages.