Trump sees opportunity to boost trade with Russia if settlement on Ukraine reached

LONDON, July 28. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump stated his interest in expanding trade relations with Russia in case of reaching peaceful settlement for the conflict in Ukraine.

"I envision that a lot of trade with Russia. They have a lot of valuable things. When you talk about rare earth, serious rare earth, right? They have just about every form you can have," Trump said after the meeting with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer.

Russia could be so rich. It could be so rich, it could be thriving like practically no other country. And they're holding that back because we can't [trade without the settlement in Ukraine]," the US leader added.