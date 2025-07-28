{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
French Prime Minister calls conclusion of EU-US trade agreement ‘dark day’ for EU

"The agreement is a dark day when an alliance of free peoples, gathered to affirm their values and defend their interests, went to subordination to the United States," Francois Bayrou said

PARIS, July 28. /TASS/. The conclusion of a trade agreement with the United States has become a "dark day" for the European Union, French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou said.

"The agreement [President of the European Commission Ursula] Von der Leyen with [the US President Donald] Trump is a dark day when an alliance of free peoples (the European Union - TASS), gathered to affirm their values and defend their interests, went to subordination to the United States," he wrote on the X social network.

Earlier, the leader of the National Rally party's parliamentary faction, Marine Le Pen, criticized the deal, calling it "a total failure for Europe."

On Sunday, Trump said after a meeting with von der Leyen that the United States and the European Union had agreed that the tariff on all European goods imported into the United States would be 15%, while the EU would not impose tariffs on American goods. Previously, the Trump administration had announced its intention to impose new trade duties on all EU exports in the amount of 30%. Trump called the agreements reached with the European Union "the largest deal ever".

Japan to deploy missiles with 1,000-km range in 2026 to deter China — Kyodo
After the spring of 2026, Type-12 land-based missiles are to be deployed in another area of Kyushu Island
Ukraine’s public debt rises by nearly $4 bln in single month
As of May 31, Ukraine’s state and state-guaranteed debt stood at $180.97 bln in dollar terms
Russian space agency chief expects ISS to remain relevant until 2030
According to Dmitry Bakanov, the decision to terminate the ISS could only be made together by Russia and the United States
Principles of relations with Kiev to take shape after special military operation — Kremlin
As the Russian president’s press secretary pointed out, "if the parties manage to embark upon the path of a diplomatic settlement, then this would already proceed under the variant preferable for us"
Putin highlights key task for Russian Navy to defend Russia’s security and sovereignty
Russia will continue outfitting its Navy with the most advanced equipment and raising the combat preparedness of its personnel, the Russian president said
Russian, US leaders should confirm settlement in Ukraine, not improvise — Kremlin
"Work needs to be done at the expert level first, because it is absolutely illogical to leave this difficult, rough work to the presidents," Dmitry Peskov said
Ukrainian army retreats from Boikovka in Donetsk region to third defensive line — expert
"In Boikovka, Ukrainian militants had been suffering heavy casualties over a long period of time," Andrey Marochko said
OPEC+ Monitoring Committee to convene to analyze oil market
The last meeting of JMMC was held on May 28, on the same day when the OPEC+ ministerial meeting was held
Western elites no longer hide their intent to kill Russian soldiers — Lavrov
"This reflects the fact that the West is unwilling to become just one of the major and powerful regions of a multipolar world, that it cannot give up the hegemony it has enjoyed for half a millennium," the Russian foreign minister stated
First direct flight to Pyongyang takes off from Moscow
The flight is performed by a Boeing 777-200ER of the Nordwind air carrier seating 440 passengers
US-EU trade deal to cause Europe’s further deindustrialization — Lavrov
"Europe would spend $750 billion on purchasing American energy resources, primarily liquefied natural gas and nuclear energy, while completely refusing to purchase Russian energy resources," the Russian foreign minister stated
Medvedev calls Western actions against Russia a full-out war
"To Western elites, an independent and strong Russia has always seemed a historical anomaly and a very effective rebuff to the idea of their `civilizational superiority’", the politician maintained
Kiev’s abandonment of territorial claims to lead to success in talks — expert
US President Donald Trump "is serious about trying to resolve the Ukraine Russia conflict and is doing the best that he can, considering the fact that it takes two willing parties to resolve any conflict," American political commentator Steve Gill added
Russia looking at launching direct flights to North Korea’s Wonsan — minister
Alexander Kozlov also said that Russia is looking at resuming sea links and ferry service with North Korea
Kalashnikov holding improves fast attack craft
High-speed assault boats and troop-carrying craft used in the area of the special military operation are proactively used not only for personnel carriage but also in special mission, Kalashnikov said
One person dies, three others injured after Ukrainian drone attack on Leningrad Region
According to the Russian defense ministry, fifty-one Ukrainian drones were shot down over the Leningrad Region during the day
West plans operations in Far East, Asia — Lavrov
The foreign minister said that such actions reflect an effort to preserve dominance and its own position as a hegemon
Russian upper house speaker arrives in Geneva for conference of parliament speakers
Valentina Matviyenko will take part in the 15th Summit of Women Speakers of Parliament and hold a series of bilateral meetings, including with President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Tulia Ackson
Macron’s remarks make earlier call with Putin ineffective — Lavrov
According to the top diplomat, Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that Russia "is open to dialogue with any country, including European nations"
There is not even quasi-fight against corruption in Ukraine — Russian MFA
Certain structures have been created in Ukraine under the West’s pressure, "which were supposed to control the fight against corruption or perform some kind of anti-corruption function or control over anti-corruption processes," Maria Zakharova said, adding that those institutions "have nothing to do with the fight against corruption
Russia has many partners, allies globally — Lavrov
The multipolar world is here already, the top Russian diplomat noted, despite "attempts by the West to impede its natural progress
Putin says it’s right that Navy Day celebrated by naval drills, not parade
The Russian president once again congratulated sailors on Navy Day
Top Austrian diplomat signal openness to discussing potential NATO membership
"However, I want to make thig clear: we have a partner, the European Union, who will defend us in an emergency situation," Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger noted
Russia to take strict approach to Western proposals to restore relations — Lavrov
According to the top Russian diplomat, Russia now knows only too well what the West’s words really cost
Next decade will be difficult, partially because of NATO — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister said that there are no longer potential threats, but real security problems, of course, around Ukraine
Kiev regime loses almost 3,900 troops, mercenaries near LPR in one week — expert
Russia’s Battlegroup West has inflicted the most damage, Andrey Marochko added
Trump announces plans to reduce 50-day deadline for deal on Ukraine
According to the US leader, a deal could have been reached four to five times
No groundwork for Putin-Trump meeting in Turkey, only Erdogan’s intention — Kremlin
On July 25, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he planned to speak by phone with both Putin and Trump about the possibility of a Ukraine-related meeting in Istanbul
Typhoon Co-May to hit Shanghai on July 29-31
Currently, the tropical storm is near Okinawa, moving in the north-western direction
Witkoff would like to reach settlement in Ukraine before end of Trump’s term in office
"We get that peace deal, because it should happen," special envoy of the US leader stressed
Top Hungarian diplomat slams EU sanction policy against Russia as total failure
"It has harmed the European economy much more than Russia’s," Peter Szijjarto noted
China ready to work with BRICS countries to defend multilateral trade — Foreign Ministry
Guo Jiakun commented on the White House’s decision to impose 50% tariffs on Brazilian goods
FACTBOX: Aeroflot cancels dozens of flights after hacker attack paralyzes IT systems
The airline has cancelled 49 round-trip flights to and from Moscow
Several people reportedly killed in train derailment in Germany
According to the Bild newspaper, two train cars went off rails at six in the evening near the city of Riedlingen
Lavrov calls Putin’s upcoming visit to China crucial for preserving historical memory
In early September, the Russian leader will travel to China at President Xi’s invitation to take part in celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Japanese militarism
St. Petersburg cancels July 27 Navy Day naval parade
According to the press service of the municipal transportation committee, no events will be held in the city’s waterways
INTERVIEW: Ukraine already facing a default, Medvedchuk says
"After Kiev failed to make loan payments on June 2, 2025, the S&P international agency immediately lowered its issue rating on Ukraine's GDP-linked securities to D", Ukraine’s banned Opposition Platform said
US, EU agree on 15% tariffs on European imports — Trump
Earlier, the Trump administration announced plan to impose new 30% tariffs on the entire export from the European Union
Kremlin highlights importance of buffer zones along border with Ukraine
"This is nothing new from Kiev," Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on a statement by Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky calling for military operations to be moved into Russia
Trump eats von der Leyen, EU in bad deal with US — Orban
"The US president is a heavyweight negotiator, while the president of the European Commission is a lightweight," the Hungarian PM emphasized
Russia fights West all by itself, plus dialogue with 'reasonable' voices: Lavrov weighs in
The top Russian diplomat said that he sees Nazism making a comeback in the West
Russian FM: arrest of neo-Nazis in Kharkov is a beginning of anti-extremist actions
Bandera structures in Ukraine must be outlawed as those inciting ethnic hatred
Putin-Trump meeting in China possible if both travel to Beijing at the same time — Kremlin
"No specific preparations are underway for such a meeting because there is no mutual arrangement for a meeting," Dmitry Peskov noted
Valdai Club conference to be held in South Africa
The conference, titled Realpolitik in a Divided World: Rethinking Russia-South Africa Ties in a Global and African Context, will be held in partnership with the South African Institute of International Affairs
Kiev loses 1,210 troops in all frontline areas in past day — Russia’s top brass
Russian troops struck Ukrainian UAV assembly workshops and long-range drone control posts over the past day, the ministry reported
US commercial satellites surveyed Russia’s Engels airstrip ahead of Kiev’s strike attempt
Earlier, it was reported that, on Monday morning, Kiev attempted to strike the two airstrips with Soviet-made jet drones in order to disable Russian long-range aviation planes
Russia fighting against entire West alone — Lavrov
"So, Russia must not lapse into or show weakness," the Russian foreign minister said
German lawmaker says EU-US deal should never become reality
Anton Hofreiter expressed the opinion that the EU has once again shown weakness
Russia as USSR’s successor has right to veto Austria joining NATO — ex-foreign minister
According to Karin Kneissl, the Treaty for the re-establishment of an independent and democratic Austria, signed by the four victorious powers on May 15, 1955, "also serves as the legal basis for neutrality"
Russian court sentences Paraguayan mercenary Carvallo to 24 years in prison
In October 2023, armed with automatic rifles, heavy firearms, explosives and military equipment, he illegally crossed into the Kursk Region
Time plays against Ukraine, as Kiev loses ground in conflict with Russia — Hungarian PM
Viktor Orban said he had tried to explain to Vladimir Zelensky that for Ukraine, "this war is lost"
Russian-Kyrgyz relations contribute to stability in Eurasian space — Putin
The Russian leader said he was certain that Russia and Kyrgyzstan will by joint efforts provide for the further dynamic development of bilateral relations and constructive interaction within the Eurasian Economic Union, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and other multilateral structures
Vaccine against Nazism no longer effective in Europe — Lavrov
"Throughout history, dialogue served as a vital tool, helping opposing camps better understand each other's intentions and ultimately preventing major conflicts, but unfortunately, this instinct seems to have been lost in Europe," the minister noted
US Secretary of State calls on Thailand, Cambodia to cease fire immediately
"The United States is prepared to facilitate future discussions in order to ensure peace and stability between Thailand and Cambodia," the US Department of State said
Russian frigate, nuclear sub, Bastion system live-fire missiles in sweeping naval drills
The exercise brought together over 15,000 naval personnel, more than 150 combat ships and vessels, 120 aircraft, 950 items of military and special hardware and 10 coastal defense missile systems
UK Prime Minister to discuss ways of ending conflict in Ukraine with Trump — newspaper
Keir Starmer "is also expected to discuss further support for Ukraine," The Sunday Telegraph reports
Russia, North Korea continue to boost logistics ties
The first direct flight from Moscow to Pyongyang landed in the North Korean capital at 9:30 a.m. local time
Houthis to attack vessels of any company cooperating with Israel — spokesman
Yemen’s armed forces "begin implementing Phase Four of its naval blockade of the adversary", the spokesman said
Russian MP says ‘coalition of the willing’ is pushing for Russia-NATO escalation
Leonid Slutsky added that UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron, along with other "Western European Russophobes," are fueling the "Russian threat" narrative to escalate the conflict in Ukraine
Lavrov outraged over cancellation of Russian conductor Gergiev’s concert in Italy
"Italy, which used to be a cradle of culture, has come by and large under the influence of Ukrainian neo-Nazis," the Russian top diplomat stated
Russia-US dialogue shows there still are reasonable people in West — Lavrov
The foreign minister stressed that Russia "has always called for dialogue, even in the hardest of times"
Two killed, over 30 injured in stampede near Indian temple
The incident occurred after a live electric wire, broken by monkeys, fell onto a tin shed
No response from Ukraine to Russia’s proposal to create three working groups — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that there is no clarity on this issue yet
Trump's trade deal 'squashes' Europe, Medvedev says
Dmitry Medvedev noted that although the US leader was inconsistent in his statements and moves, he was quite consistent in one thing: he "aggressively advances his country’s economic interests"
Russian stock market plunging amid Trump’s statements
The yuan accelerated to 11.207 rubles
Zelensky tasked with transferring Ukraine’s main assets to US — politician
"Today, Ukrainians are shedding blood in order to be second-class citizens in their country, servants for Western masters," Viktor Medvedchuk said
US to assist in peace talks between Cambodia, Thailand — State Department
Marco Rubio reiterated US President Donald Trump’s desire for peace and the importance of an immediate ceasefire
Press review: US eyes Ukraine peace by 2029 as Russia warns of Black Sea buildup
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, July 28th
Pyongyang not to negotiate with South Korea under new presidency
According to sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, North Korea concluded "that the true nature of the ROK politician who is surely enslaved to the departed spirit of unification by absorption cannot be changed"
Aleppo taken by 350 militants while 30,000 gov’t troops retreated without fight — Putin
The Russian president recalled that no Russian land troops had been deployed to Syria, with Russia having only an airbase and a naval base
Russian space agency chief announces plans for meeting with new NASA head
According to Dmitry Bakanov, a meeting with Sean Duffy, US secretary of transportation and acting NASA director, is expected to take place during the Russian delegation’s visit to the United States
Hamas leader in Gaza says talks amid blockade are pointless
Khalil al-Hayya criticized the idea of airdropping aid to Gaza, saying that "five airdropped deliveries equal to a small truck
Kremlin calls reports of alleged hacker attack on Aeroflot ‘alarming’
Earlier, Aeroflot warned of a possible adjustment to the flight schedule due to a failure in the operation of information systems
Trump still wants conflict in Ukraine to be settled — Rubio
US leader is becoming "increasingly frustrated that despite having very good interactions with Vladimir Putin and phone calls, it never leads to anything," the Secretary of State noted
Israel’s West Bank sovereignty move may worsen humanitarian crisis — expert
According to Hicheme Lehmici, the Israeli parliament's move makes it clear that the international community will once again see "a policy of extermination and cleansing in the West Bank, similar to the one that was pursued in Gaza"
Questions remain about inclination of Russian space station’s orbit — Roscosmos CEO
Dmitry Bakanov did not specify which orbital inclination options are currently being considered
Russia’s Battlegroup West destroys 41 Ukrainian UAV control posts over past day
The enemy also lost 220 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, a self-propelled artillery system, 13 mortars, 11 motor vehicles and two robotic systems
Rostec calls Solntsepek flamethrower joker in card deck
TOS-1A effectiveness was numerously confirmed in the zone of the special military operation
Russia’s Battlegroup East destroys eight Starlink satellite stations in Ukraine operation
In the past 24 hours, Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades and a marine infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Iskra, Yanvarskoye, Kamyshevakha and Temirovka, he specified
Iran open to IAEA oversight, but is focused on domestic stability — diplomat
Mikhail Ulyanov emphasized that Iran is not refusing from dialogue with the IAEA, "but they need to weigh the risks that surfaced during the US and Israel’s attacks on Iranian nuclear sites"
Zelensky lost control over situation on battlefield, domestically, US expert says
Steve Gill noted that Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul could possibly lead to a negotiated resolution of a conflict, while not talking guaranteed that it would not happen
First direct flight from Moscow lands in Pyongyang
The Russian delegation and crew members were greeted with flowers
EU airports preparing to lift liquid limit for cabin baggage
"According to the European Commission, advanced explosive detection systems have now been successfully tested and were approved by the European Civil Aviation Conference in June 2025," The Economic Times newspaper said
Yerevan has no other option but to be with Moscow — chief of Union of Armenians of Russia
Despite the words of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that he has very good relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the reality is different, Abrahamyan believes
Top Hungarian diplomat says EU, Ukrainian leaders hinder Trump's efforts on Ukraine
According to Peter Szijjarto, the only way to establish lasting peace is a "comprehensive cooperation agreement between the United States and Russia"
IN BRIEF: What we know about ceasefire agreement between Cambodia, Thailand
The agreement will come into force at 7:00 on p.m. July 28, Moscow time
Putin oversees Russian Navy’s sweeping drills in St. Petersburg via video link
The naval maneuvers are taking place in the operational areas of the Northern, Pacific and Baltic Fleets and the Caspian Flotilla
Russian troops liberate two communities in Donetsk region over past day
The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,340 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Russian military success, Kiev’s weakness may enable conflict end before 2026 — expert
Steve Gill noted that the European "coalition of the willing" to provide further military and financial aid to Kiev is fraying, while Western media acknowledge that Zelensky has lost control of the domestic situation
Ukrainian UAV attack on Leningrad Region repelled — governor
Over 10 Ukrainian UAVs were shot down over the Leningrad Region on the morning of July 27, the governor specified
Israel determined to achieve complete victory, eliminate Hamas — Netanyahu
The Israeli prime minister added that the United Nations is lying about Israel by saying that it is "not allowing humanitarian supplies to enter"
Ukraine outside NATO, recognition of territories Russia's key demands, Lavrov says
The foreign minister said that Russia has a lot to accomplish
А-50 plane that was attacked never flew into Ukraine — Lukashenko
On Tuesday, Lukashenko announced an agent of Ukrainian special services and his accomplices had been detained in Belarus for their involvement in the sabotage attack on the A-50 aircraft at the Machulishchy airfield near Minsk
US expands nuclear arsenal, no prospects for new treaty with Russia yet — expert
According to Alexander Chekov, Donald Trump's rhetoric runs counter to Washington’s current policy in the sphere of strategic armaments
Explosions sound in southern, western Ukraine
Explosions took place in the city of Starokonstantinov, which hosts a military airfield
Orban says threat of World War Three growing, urges to do everything to prevent it
As evidence, the Hungarian prime minister cited the results of polls in six major countries, whose citizens consider the threat of a new world war to be quite real
Russian troops start battles for liberation of Dimitrov in Donetsk region, says DPR head
The Ukrainian battlegroup has found itself in a very difficult situation in that frontline area, Denis Pushilin noted
SCO to expand comprehensive cooperation with CSTO — secretary general
According to Nurlan Yermekbayev, the SCO and CSTO continue work on updating the legal framework for their cooperation with a focus of practical results
Russia announces its withdrawal from Ramsar Convention on Wetlands
Accoridng to the Russian foreign ministry, the treaty has exceeded its mandate and no longer serves its original tasks
Putin awarded Maritime Board’s first Medal For Fidelity to Navy
The ceremony was held at the St. Petersburg State Maritime Technical University
