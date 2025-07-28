French Prime Minister calls conclusion of EU-US trade agreement ‘dark day’ for EU

PARIS, July 28. /TASS/. The conclusion of a trade agreement with the United States has become a "dark day" for the European Union, French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou said.

"The agreement [President of the European Commission Ursula] Von der Leyen with [the US President Donald] Trump is a dark day when an alliance of free peoples (the European Union - TASS), gathered to affirm their values and defend their interests, went to subordination to the United States," he wrote on the X social network.

Earlier, the leader of the National Rally party's parliamentary faction, Marine Le Pen, criticized the deal, calling it "a total failure for Europe."

On Sunday, Trump said after a meeting with von der Leyen that the United States and the European Union had agreed that the tariff on all European goods imported into the United States would be 15%, while the EU would not impose tariffs on American goods. Previously, the Trump administration had announced its intention to impose new trade duties on all EU exports in the amount of 30%. Trump called the agreements reached with the European Union "the largest deal ever".