Netherlands adds Israel to list of threats to national security — newspaper

TEL AVIV, July 28. /TASS/. The Netherlands has for the first time put Israel on the list of nations that pose a threat to the kingdom's national security, The Jerusalem Post reported quoting a report of the Dutch National Coordinator for Terrorism and Security (NCTV) "Threat Assessment of State Actors 2025."

According to this document, the Jewish state is attempting to "influence politics and public opinion abroad, including in the Netherlands." This, according to the report, may pose a threat to the Dutch democratic institutions.

As an example, NCTV cites a November 2024 incident, when, after riots following a soccer match between Ajax Amsterdam and Maccabi Tel Aviv, the Israeli Ministry of Diaspora Affairs sent a "special report" to individual politicians and journalists in the Netherlands, bypassing the official channels of interaction with the authorities. In The Hague, this method of spreading information was called "unusual and undesirable" because of the risk of possible threats and pressure against the individuals mentioned in the document.

In a separate part of the report on foreign interference in the work of international institutions, Israel is also mentioned along with the United States as a country that has exerted public pressure on the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice, which, as noted, could undermine their functioning.

The NCTV report was published on July 17. According to the publication, Israel has not yet officially commented on the document.