MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. The policy of militarization and the use of force-driven diplomacy have become central tools in the European Union’s approach to international relations, according to Alexey Gromyko, Director of the Institute of Europe under the Russian Academy of Sciences. Speaking at a roundtable commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Final Act of the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe in Helsinki, Gromyko observed:

"Following Ursula von der Leyen’s assumption of the presidency of the European Commission, she explicitly declared that the Commission would adopt a geopolitical stance, prioritizing geopolitics above norms, economic efficiency, or genuine democratic values. Several years ago, not only did geopolitics regain prominence, but open militarization, hard power, military force, and diplomacy rooted in strength re-entered the agenda of EU policy. These elements have effectively become the primary instruments of this organization."

He further noted that European countries have recently renewed discussions about strategic autonomy from the United States. In Gromyko’s view, the aim appears to be distancing themselves from Washington in military and political spheres. However, he emphasized that, in reality, this shift is increasingly less about independence and more about pursuing an anti-Russian agenda.