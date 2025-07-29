Apple closing store in China for first time amid losing leadership on smartphone market

SHANGHAI, July 29. /TASS/. Apple will close its flagship store in China for the first time. The Dalian-based Apple Store will stop operating on August 9, the 21st Century Business Herald newspaper reported.

The company did not disclose the reason for the shutdown. The store in Dalian opened in October 2015. It is the first official store in Dalian and the second in China's northeastern Liaoning province.

According to Apple’s financial results of Q2 of the 2025 financial year, revenue amounted to $95.36 bln, up 5% year-on-year. That said, revenue in mainland China equaled $16 bln, which is 2% lower than in the previous year.

According to data provided by the IDC analytical company, Huawei supplied 12.5 mln smartphones to the Chinese market in the second quarter of this year, taking an 18.1% market share, and becoming a top sales leader. China’s Vivo, OPPO and Xiaomi were the second, third, and fourth, respectively. Apple came in fifth, taking 13.9% of the market.

In Q4 2024 Apple was the leading smartphone seller in China, with a 17.4% share of the market.