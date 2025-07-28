MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. The Kiev regime is shifting from attacking the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) itself to targeting its environs, including its satellite city of Energodar, Russian Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said.

"Most Western countries are well aware that the Ukrainian side was the one that struck the ZNPP. It is worth mentioning that these days, the Ukrainians have not been targeting the plant, they are delivering strikes on its surroundings - the industrial site and the city of Energodar. But everyone knows who is behind this," he told a news conference.

However, in his words, no one in the West has as yet condemned these actions. "The most objective assessments came from, as far as I remember, the Swiss and Hungarians, and once from the Singaporeans, who called on the parties involved to refrain from posing threats to nuclear sites in Ukraine," he went on to say. "They chose their words carefully, but reading between the lines, one can conclude that it’s Ukraine, not Russia who’s responsible."

Others keep on repeating "the mantra that Russia is to blame," he said. "And they even pass resolutions calling on Russia to stop attacking nuclear facilities in Ukraine."