Former UK ambassador says Trump’s initial plan to deal with Ukraine settlement failed

LONDON, July 29. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump continues to seek a peaceful solution for Ukraine, but his initial approach has clearly failed, said Tony Brenton, a former British diplomat who used to serve as ambassador to Russia.

"I don’t see any signs that he is bored with it but his initial approach obviously failed. His initial approach was to get together with Mr. Putin and Mr. Zelensky and work out some agreed approach - that’s failed," he said in an interview.

According to Brenton, who served in Moscow from 2004-2008, Trump saw that Ukraine is allegedly "on board for ceasefire" so he now has to apply pressure to Russia.

"The question then becomes whether he can find effective pressure," he said. "I’m not optimistic that there could be early progress."

The former diplomat said London wants a quick end to the conflict.

"There has to be a fair conclusion which takes account of, obviously, Russia’s interests, Russia’s security concerns, but also Ukraine’s security concerns," he said.

He said that after the conflict ends, European countries could play a major role in providing Ukraine with security guarantees, unlike the US.