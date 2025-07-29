US to monitor ceasefire between Cambodia, Thailand — prime minister

TOKYO, July 29. /TASS/. The US has agreed to monitor compliance with the ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand and to help maintain it, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said following a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump.

"[Donald] Trump agreed that the US will participate in monitoring the ceasefire and will help to maintain it," the Kyodo news agency quoted the prime minister as saying.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Thai army accused Cambodia of violating the ceasefire, reporting a new skirmish on the border "provoked by the Cambodian side." Later, Thai Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said that the situation on the border is currently calm.

Earlier, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced a ceasefire between the two Asian countries following the Kuala Lumpur talks between Thai Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet. The ceasefire in the border area between Thailand and Cambodia took effect on Monday, July 28, after five days of military clashes.