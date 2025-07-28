Trump reiterates sanctions on Russia coming unless deal gets done soon

LONDON, July 28. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has confirmed that Russia will be hit with sanctions unless a deal on Ukraine gets done soon, a move he says he wants to avoid.

"We are going to do secondary sanctions unless we make a deal. We might make a deal, I do not know," Trump told reporters following his meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Turnberry, Scotland, when asked about the matter. The US leader stated his intention to announce a shortened 10-12 day deadline for Russia and the US to reach a Ukraine agreement "tonight or tomorrow."

"I do not want to do that to Russia, I love the Russian people, they are great people," he added, referring to potential restrictions against Moscow.