Unidentified drone intercepted in Belarusian capital, no one injured — Defense Ministry

MINSK, July 29. /TASS/. Belarusian air defense systems neutralized an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in the republic’s airspace; it was brought down in Minsk, injuring no one, the press service of the country’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"About 2 a.m. on July 29 (11 p.m. GMT on July 28 - TASS), in the Republic of Belarus’ airspace, air defense systems on duty spotted and intercepted the flight of an unidentified aerial target, violating the rules of airspace use, identified as a UAV. As a result of using radio-electronic warfare methods, the UAV landed in the vicinity of building No. 72 on Matusevich Street in the city of Minsk. There have been no casualties," the statement reads.

The Belarusian Defense Ministry is enhancing control over airspace due to the incident, the press service added.

"Given this incident, additional measures are promptly taken to increase control over the use of airspace. Inspection into the matter is being carried out. The head of state is personally monitoring the situation," the statement concluded.

The ministry added a photograph of drone debris to the statement. It did not specify its affiliation or technical properties.