Biden intends to sell eight billion dollars worth of weapons to Israel — news outlet

WASHINGTON, January 4. /TASS/. The outgoing administration of US President Joe Biden intends to sell an $8 billion arms package to Israel, Axios reported, citing sources.

According to the news outlet, the US State Department has informally notified the Congress of its intention to conclude a deal with Israel under which the country will receive weapons and ammunition from the US. Specifically, Washington will provide Israel with air-to-air missiles for fighter jets and attack helicopters, artillery shells, small-diameter bombs, additional JDAM ammunition kits, 500-pound (about 227 kilogram) bombs, and other munitions.

The Axios sources stress that the deal is designed to ensure long-term support for Israel's security. Some weapons are expected to be transferred to Israel directly from Pentagon warehouses, but the delivery of most of the weapons will take a year or more.

The news outlet pointed out that a potential arms sale to Israel would have to be approved by the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.