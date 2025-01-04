Russia says Ukraine lost more than 540 troops, 4 tanks in Kursk area over past day

MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. Ukraine lost more than 540 military servicemen and four tanks over the past day in the Kursk area, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"In the course of offensive operations, units of the battlegroup North struck formations of a Ukrainian heavy mechanized brigade, a tank brigade, three mechanized brigade, two airborne assault brigades, a marine infantry brigade, four territorial defense brigades and the South Center of the special operations forces. Over the past day, Ukraine lost more than 540 servicemen, while four tanks, an infantry fighting vehicle, an armored personnel carrier, 25 armored fighting vehicles, 49 motor vehicles, an artillery gun and four mortars were destroyed," the ministry said.

Since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk Region, the enemy has lost more than 47,810 troops, 267 tanks, 205 infantry fighting vehicles, 147 armored personnel carriers, 1,418 armored fighting vehicles, 1,370 motor vehicles, 341 artillery units, 42 multiple launch rocket systems, including 11 HIMARS and six US-made MLRS, and 14 launchers of anti-aircraft systems.