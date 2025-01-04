Rosatom to build Europe’s safest nuclear power plant in Hungary – CEO

MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. Rosatom will build the European Union’s safest and most advanced nuclear power plant in Hungary, the Russian company’s Director General Alexey Likhachev told Rossiya-24 television.

The company is about to pour first concrete as part of the construction, he said.

"It is a great honor for us to build a reactor for our friends in Europe, and we will do everything we can to make it the most beautiful, the most modern and the safest plant in the European Union," he said.

Hungary now operates a Soviet-built nuclear power plant in the town of Paks. Its four reactors generate half of the country's electricity output.

Rosatom is building two more reactors under a project known as Paks-2, which will allow Hungary to cut imports of natural gas for power generation.