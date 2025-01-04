Putin’s contacts with Russia’s friends, including Vucic, promptly coordinated — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's contacts with friends and partners are coordinated as soon as possible, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS, commenting on Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's statement about plans for a conversation with the Russian leader.

Vucic said earlier at a meeting of the Serbian government that the US will soon prepare sanctions against NIS (Naftna Industrija Srbije), a company in which Gazprom has a stake. The Serbian leader said that he plans to send a request for a conversation with Putin for January 25-27.

"Talks with our friends and partners at the highest and other levels will be coordinated as soon as possible," the Kremlin spokesman told TASS when asked about the readiness to immediately organize a conversation between Putin and Vucic.

Vucic said that the US will officially announce the sanctions by January 15. Belgrade will then have 30 days until February 15 to take measures. During this period, Serbia expects to conclude an agreement on gas supplies and resolve the situation with the oil and gas company.

NIS is one of the most important energy companies in southeast Europe. Its main production facilities are located in Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Romania and Hungary. The majority shareholders are Gazprom (56.15% of the shares) and the Serbian state (29.87%).