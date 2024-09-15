Putin to hold meeting on drones in coming days — TV

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a government meeting on the development of unmanned aviation next week, according to the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin program, a fragment of which was released by its host Pavel Zarubin on his Telegram channel.

In the coming days, Putin is also expected to speak with the governors of Russian regions who were elected during the Single Voting Day. The president’s plans for the coming week also include an address to the participants in the Eurasian Women’s Forum and a meeting with the Russian Security Council, according to Zarubin.

The Kremlin press service, however, has not announced Putin’s plans for the week.