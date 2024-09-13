Russia, Turkey disagree on Crimea’s status, Moscow keeps persuading Ankara — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The issue of Crimea's status remains among the disagreements between Moscow and Ankara, but Russia keeps working hard to persuade the Turkish friends its position is correct, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said while commenting on Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's statements on the Ukrainian affiliation of the peninsula that became part of Russia in 2014.

"This issue is one of the disagreements that exist between our Turkish friends us," Peskov said. "We do not abandon our systematic attempts to further explain our point of view to our Turkish friends and colleagues."

"We hope that over time this will allow Ankara to understand us better and to agree with our arguments," the presidential spokesman explained. "We continue to develop our relations with Turkey - relations of partnership."

On September 11, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke at the Kiev regime's Crimea Platform propaganda event. In a video message - this time the Turkish leader did not travel to Ukraine in person - he argued that Ukraine’s control of Crimea was a requirement of international law.