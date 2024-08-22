Strikes on Ukrainian reserves, cases against foreign reporters: situation in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 300 servicemen in the Kursk area over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

In total, the enemy has lost more than 4,700 servicemen since the beginning of hostilities.

The Federal Security Service (FSB) has opened criminal cases on illegal border crossing in the Kursk Region near Sudzha against CNN reporter Nick Paton Walsh and Ukrainian correspondents Olesya Borovik and Diana Butsko, the FSB press office said.

TASS has compiled the main information about the situation.

Progress of operation to destroy Ukrainian formations

- Russia’s battlegroup North, supported by army aviation and artillery fire, repelled attacks by Ukrainian assault groups near Komarovka and Malaya Loknya, as well as thwarted attempts to attack near the settlements of Korenevo, Kremenoye, Martynovka, Olgovka and Russkoe Porechnoye.

- An enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group was destroyed west of Skrylievka.

- Air strikes, artillery fire and troop actions defeated concentrations of Ukrainian manpower and equipment near Apanasovka, Borki, Vishnevka, Gordeyevka, Mikhailovka, Plekhovo, Snagost and Loknya in the Kursk direction.

- The aviation struck the areas of concentration of manpower and military equipment of the enemy reserves near Basovka, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Vorozhba, Druzhba, Zhuravka, Krasnopolye, Katerinovka, Miropolskoye, Loknya, Obody, Pervomayske, Sumy, Starikovo and Chernevoye in the Sumy Region.

Ukrainian losses

- Over the past 24 hours, the enemy's losses amounted to more than 300 servicemen and 23 units of armored vehicles, including three tanks, twenty armored fighting vehicles, as well as one artillery piece and 15 vehicles.

- In total, the Ukrainian military lost more than 4,700 servicemen during the fighting.

Search for journalists

- The FSB has opened a criminal case against top CNN reporter Nick Paton Walsh and Ukrainian correspondents Olesya Borovik and Diana Butsk for illegally crossing the border in the Kursk Region near Sudzha.

- This article provides for a penalty of imprisonment for up to five years.

- They will be put on an international wanted list in the near future.