Anti-Trump Republicans gather $35 million for his rival Harris

NEW YORK, September 15. /TASS/. A group of Republican party supporters who oppose Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump have collected over $35 million for his electoral rival, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, Newsweek reported.

The group, which calls itself Republican Voters Against Trump (RVAT), launched a fundraising campaign in March "to help the Democrats stay in the White House," setting a $50-million campaign goal. Approximately $10 million were raised for the 2020 election, when the group was formed, the magazine reported.

Experts interviewed by Newsweek believe that longtime Republicans who openly campaign against Trump could sway portions of the electorate in tight battleground states.

"In an election where the margins are going to be so close in places like Michigan, any small shift in voter alignment, voter preference[...]could result in a very big difference in terms of outcome," David Dulio, a professor of political science at Oakland University in Michigan, was quoted as saying.

The US presidential election is slated for November 5. Incumbent US President Joe Biden was supposed to represent the Democrats at the election but he decided to drop out of the race after mounting calls from his party following his poor performance in June in the debate with Trump who later became the Republican presidential nominee. Biden endorsed Harris to replace him. The Democratic Party officially nominated Harris in early August.