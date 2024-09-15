Israeli military say missile launched from Yemen fragmented in mid-air

TEL AVIV, September 15. /TASS/. The Israeli military believes that the missile that was fired from Yemen at Israel’s central part on Sunday morning fell into pieces in mid-air.

"At 06:21 this morning (Sunday), a surface-to-surface missile was fired from Yemen toward Israeli territory. An initial inquiry indicates the missile most likely fragmented in mid-air," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said. "During the incident, several interception attempts were made by the Arrow and Iron Dome Aerial Defense Systems, and their results are under review. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol. The entire incident is under review."

"Fallen fragments of the interceptors were identified in open areas and at the Paatei Modi'in Railway Station. A fire erupted in an area adjacent to Kfar Daniel. Israel Fire and Rescue Services are currently operating at the scene to extinguish the fire," it said.

On Sunday morning, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) issued an air attack warning in the central part of the country, including in Tel Aviv, following the launch of an surface-to-surface missile. According to the Israeli military, the missile was launched from Yemen and fell down in open terrain in Israel, causing no casualties. According to Israel’s first medical aird services, at least nine people were slightly wounded when they were on their way to bomb shelters.

The Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah (the Houthis) claimed responsibility for the attack, saying that a hypersonic ballistic missile was used to hit a military facility near Tel Aviv.