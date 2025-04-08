Russian MFA blames West’s stance for worsening situation around Iranian nuclear deal

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. The situation in the Middle East and around the Iranian nuclear program is getting worse due to the West's unconstructive position, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

"The situation in the Middle East, the situation around the Iranian nuclear program has been in the focus of attention of the international community for many years and, unfortunately, the situation is not stabilizing. It is getting increasingly worse due to the unconstructive position of the West," she said.

She mentioned that Moscow will host consultations between Russia, China and Iran on the Iranian nuclear program on Tuesday.

"After their completion, we will be absolutely sure to inform the media and the international community about the outcome," Zakharova said.

On March 7, US President Donald Trump said he had sent a message to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei with a proposal to hold talks on the nuclear program. On Monday, it was reported that following the exchange, the sides agreed to hold the first round of talks on April 12 in Oman.