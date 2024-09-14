MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 520 servicemen in the Battlegroup West's zone of responsibility in one day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Units of the Battlegroup West improved their tactical position, inflicted losses on the manpower and equipment of the 14th, 44th, 54th, 115th mechanized, 3rd assault brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces, 104th and 119th territorial defense brigades in the areas of the settlements of Kovsharovka, Glushkovka, Novoosinovo, Kruglyakovka, Borovaya in the Kharkov region, Rozovka in the Lugansk People's Republic and Terny in the Donetsk People's Republic. A counterattack by the assault group of the 66th mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was repelled. The enemy's losses amounted to 520 servicemen," the ministry said.

The enemy also lost six vehicles, a UK-made 155-mm Braveheart self-propelled howitzer, two 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer and two electronic warfare stations. Two field ammunition depots were destroyed," the ministry added.

Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts fire damage on units of 3 brigades of Ukrainian forces

Over the past 24 hours, the Battlegroup Dnepr liquidated up to 80 servicemen of the Ukrainian armed forces, and also inflicted fire damage on formations of three brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Units of the Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted damage on concentrations of manpower and equipment of the 35th, 37th Marine Brigades and the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces in the areas of the settlements of Veseloye, Tokarevka in the Kherson region and Stepnogorsk in the Zaporpzhye region," the ministry said.

As the ministry noted, the enemy's losses amounted to "up to 80 servicemen, seven vehicles, a US-made 155-mm M777 howitzer and a 122-mm self-propelled howitzer Gvozdika. In addition, a field ammunition depot was destroyed.

Battlegroup East liquidates up to 105 Ukrainian servicemen in a day

Units of the Battlegroup East of the Russian armed forces took up more advantageous lines and positions in one day, the enemy lost up to 105 servicemen, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Units of the Battlegroup East took up more advantageous lines and positions, defeated the formations of the 58th Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and the 118th Territorial Defense Brigade in the areas of the settlements of Dobrovolye, Makarovka of the Donetsk People's Republic and Levadnoye of the Zaporozhye Region," the report says.

As the ministry noted, one enemy counterattack was repelled. The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 105 servicemen, a tank and a France-made 155-mm Caesar howitzer. In addition, a field ammunition depot was destroyed.

Russian armed forces hit Ukrainian missile and artillery weapons depot

Over the past 24 hours, tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as artillery and missile troops of the Russian armed forces have hit airfield infrastructure and basing sites of boats of the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian armed forces' troop groups hit airfield infrastructure, basing sites of boats of the Ukrainian armed forces," the report says. In addition, Ukrainian armed forces' manpower and military equipment were hit in 132 districts.