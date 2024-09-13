Hungary has more unexpected peace initiatives on Ukraine in stock, PM Orban says

NEW YORK, September 13. /TASS/. The Hungarian authorities intend to keep proposing unexpected initiatives on settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, Bloomberg reported citing Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"I have more ‘peace mission’ moves in my pocket," the prime minister said, according to Bloomberg, adding that Budapest plans to "continue to have unexpected initiatives that will each take us one step closer to peace."

The news agency noted that Orban’s mission on Ukrainian settlement started with a number of meetings in July. In particular, the Hungarian politician held negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing and US Presidential Candidate Donald Trump in Florida.

On September 9, ATV reported that Orban is preparing a new "impressive" undertaking within his Ukrainian peace initiative. According to the report, the Hungarian prime minister told reporters that the "peace mission continues," adding that "he was working on it during the summer," but provided no further details of his plan.

On July 1, Hungary assumed the presidency in the European Council. On July 5, Orban visited Moscow, where he met with Vladimir Putin; later, the prime minister visited Beijing, where he met with Xi Jinping. Prior to his visit to Russia, Orban discussed the settlement in Ukraine with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on July 2. The discussion of potential peace initiatives without consideration of Brussel’s opinion caused an explosion of outrage among the EU leadership. Brussels claimed that Hungary undermines the European unity and course on maximum support to Ukraine.