No weapon can become game changer for Kiev — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, September 13. /TASS/. The US Department of Defense believes that no type of weapon will become a game changer allowing the Kiev government to emerge victorious in the current conflict, Pentagon Press Secretary Patrick Ryder told reporters at a regular briefing.

"I would point you to [Defense] Secretary [Lloyd] Austin's comments at Ramstein [US air base] last week, where he highlighted there is no capability, <…> no silver bullet that is going to enable Ukraine to succeed," he said.

Ryder added that, in Washington’s opinion, Ukraine should focus on employing capabilities currently at its disposal in a way that that gets them a stronger hand at the negotiating table.