MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The actions of the United States against the Russian media will not remain unanswered, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in response to the latest US restrictions against Russian media holdings.

"The actions of the American administration will not go unanswered," she said.

The diplomat drew attention to the fact that the United States has launched another wave of restrictions against Russian media and journalists, continuing to strictly follow the course of total extermination of any dissent. On September 13, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the introduction of new sanctions against Russian media holdings Rossiya Segodnya media group, TV-Novosti, and Eurasia NGO, she recalled.

Zakharova noted that the Russian side "has no illusions that the rampant censorship in the United States will receive a proper assessment from the relevant international structures, whose activities are orchestrated by Washington".