UK Foreign Office's Eastern Europe Directorate works to defeat Russia — FSB

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has received documents confirming that the Directorate for Eastern Europe and Central Asia under the UK Foreign Office has been transformed into a special service for the strategic defeat of Russia, the FSB press office said in a statement.

"The Russian Federal Security Service has received documentary materials confirming London's coordination of the escalation of the international military-political situation," the press office said. "The said documents show that in the UK the main unit coordinating subversive activities in Russia's direction (and in the countries of the former USSR) is the Directorate for Eastern Europe and Central Asia of the UK Foreign Office, which after the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine was transformed into a special service whose main task is to inflict a strategic defeat on our country," the press office pointed out.

"Thus, the revealed facts give grounds to consider the activities of UK diplomats sent to Moscow by the Directorate as a threat to Russia’s security," the FSB emphasized.

"In this regard, on the basis of documents provided by the FSB, as well as in response to numerous unfriendly steps of London, the Foreign Ministry, in cooperation with the concerned agencies, terminated the accreditation of six employees of the political department of the UK Embassy in Moscow. The FSB detected signs of intelligence and subversive activities in their work," the press office said.

"Subsequently, if similar actions are detected in the employees of the UK diplomatic mission, the FSB will demand early termination of their business trips in Russia," the FSB emphasized.