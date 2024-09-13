Russia waits for US to explain how warfare agent got in hands Ukrainian troops — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, September 13. /TASS/. Russia wants the United States to explain how BZ, an incapacitating warfare agent, happened to reach the Ukrainian military, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said.

"I would like to recall that we are still waiting for the United States, a host country for the planet’s only BZ pilot-line production, to explain how this agent happened to be in the hands of Ukrainian saboteurs in Russia’s Zaporozhye Region," he said at a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine. "The Russian side thoroughly registers chemical incidents evidencing that Ukraine violates its commitments under the CWC (Chemical Weapons Convention - TASS) and conducts its investigations in strict compliance with the OPCW (Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons - TASS) requirements, including on the basis of an OPCW-accredited laboratory of the Russian defense ministry."

Chief of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov said in late August that Ukraine, aided and abetted by the West, regularly violated the Chemical Weapons Convention. According to Kirillov, more than 400 cases of Ukraine using toxic agents, such as BZ, prussic acid, chlorine cyanide, and riot-control chemical agents, including those produced by the United States, had been exposed in the course of the special military operation.