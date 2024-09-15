MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Units of Russia’s North battlegroup continued its offensive in the direction of Kursk, as well as attacks on the enemy's reserves. The losses of Ukrainian troops over the day exceeded 300 people, while for the entire period of hostilities, the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost 13,400 people in the Kursk direction, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Russia’s offensive

Units of Russia’s North battlegroup continued its offensive and defeated the formations of the 22nd, 41st, 61st, and 115th mechanized brigades, the 17th tank brigade, the 82nd and 95th airborne assault brigades, as well as the 112th and 129th territorial defense brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of the settlements of Lyubimovka, Novoivanovka, Daryino, Nikolayevo-Daryino, Pokrovsky, and Borki.

Progress of operation to destroy Ukrainian formations

- Six enemy attempts to break through the Russian border in the direction of the settlements of Novy Put, Veseloye, and Medvezhye were repulsed.

- Two enemy counterattacks in the direction of Lyubimovka and Malaya Loknya settlements were repulsed.

- Two attempts to attack the settlements of Viktorovka, Olgovka, and Kremyanoye were repulsed.

Strikes on reserves

- The Russian tactical aviation and missile forces have carried out strikes on the concentration areas in the Sumy Region and on the reserves of the 21st, 22nd, 41st mechanized, and 82nd airborne assault brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the 1st airborne assault brigade, the 103rd airborne assault brigade, the 103rd airborne assault brigade of the, and the 103rd and 106th territorial defense brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of the settlements of Belopolye, Vodolaghi, Zhuravka, Obody, Katerynovka, Rechki, Pavlovka, Sosnovka, Sumy, Khoten, Yunakovka, Yastrebyne, and Yampol.

Enemy losses

- Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost more than 300 servicemen and 22 armored vehicles, including three tanks, four armored personnel carriers, and 15 armored combat vehicles, as well as an artillery piece and eight vehicles.

- In total, during the military operations in the Kursk direction, the enemy lost more than 13,400 servicemen, 113 tanks, 44 infantry fighting vehicles, 91 armored personnel carriers, 718 armored combat vehicles, 431 vehicles, 96 artillery pieces, 26 multiple launch rocket system launchers, including seven HIMARS and five MLRS, eight anti-aircraft missile system launchers, two transport and loading vehicles, 26 electronic warfare stations, seven counter-battery radars, two air defense radars, 13 units of engineering equipment, including seven engineering obstacle clearing vehicles and one UR-77 mine clearing unit.

- Seven servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces surrendered to Russia in the Kursk region over the past day.

Alaudinov’s statements

- Over the past 24 hours, the fighters of the Kashtan detachment of the Akhmat special forces captured two strongholds, destroyed the enemy and took prisoners, Deputy Chief of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces, Commander of the Akhmat special forces, Major-General Apty Alaudinov said.