Russian Foreign Ministry gives Israeli ambassador talking-to over critical remarks

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Israeli Ambassador to Russia Simona Halperin, who was summoned to the Russian foreign ministry, was informed that Russia was not happy about her statements regarding Russia’s foreign and domestic policy.

"On February 6, the Russian foreign ministry summoned Israeli Ambassador Simona Halperin. Russian presidential envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov informed the ambassador about the Russian foreign ministry’s disapproval of her interview with the Kommersant daily on February 4, where she gave distorted interpretations and unacceptable assessments of some issues of Russia’s foreign and domestic policy," the Russian foreign ministry said.

"It was stressed that Moscow is set to develop Russian-Israeli relations in the spirit of mutual respect and due account of each other’s legal interests, and in this context hopes for a constructive contribution from the Israeli ambassador," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, a rebuttal to Halperin’s statements was posted on its official website.

Earlier, the ministry slammed Halperin’s pronouncements as "an extremely bad start to her diplomatic mission, which is supposed to be aimed at developing bilateral relations in the interests of the peoples of the two countries."