Russia, China, countries of global South seek just world order — Putin

STRELNA, September 12. /TASS/. Russia and China, as well as partner countries of the global South, adhere to the idea of a world order based on the principles of justice, sovereignty and international law, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with China’s visiting Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

"Russia and China jointly uphold the principles of a just and democratic world order based on international law, sovereignty and equality. The same approach is shared by like-minded countries in the global South and the world majority, of which the BRICS summit was a fresh confirmation," Putin said.

"We have just discussed this with our colleagues dealing with security issues. We will hold BRICS Outreach and BRICS+ meetings. Many countries share our approaches to the world order. They are eager to become members of our organization and to cooperate with it. We will do everything to prepare relevant decisions on the basis of consensus, customary in our relations," the Russian leader said.

Putin recalled that the relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between Russia and China were mutually beneficial and equitable for many years. He added that on October 2, the two countries would mark 75 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations.