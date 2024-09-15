Three settlements in Belgorod Region attacked by Ukrainian troops

BELGOROD, September 15. /TASS/. Three settlements in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region came under attacks by Ukrainian troops, no one was hurt, the region’s governor, Vtacheslav Gladkov, said.

"Three settlements were attacked by Ukrainian troops. According to preliminary data, no one was hurt. A drone attack on the village of Novaya Tavolzhnka caused fire to five auxiliary structures in the territory of one household," he wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that another drone attacked a multi-apartment block. The building and power lines were damaged.

Four single-family houses and two auxiliary structures burned down in the village of Kozinka after a shelling attack by Ukrainian troops. A single-family house was damaged after a kamikaze drone attack on the village of Baitsury.