Procedure to enter Russia for foreigners not sharing Western values simplified

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. A simplified entry procedure and the rules of stay for those foreigners who reject Western values came into effect in Russia on September 1 by a presidential decree.

Now, such visitors will be issued three-month visas based on the decision by the head of a Russian diplomatic mission or a consulate.

The Russian Interior Ministry stressed that after a year of a temporary stay in Russia, those foreigners who demonstrate their knowledge of the Russian language, history and legislation may obtain permanent residency. The list of foreign countries with such ideology is approved by the Russian government upon the recommendation of the Foreign Ministry.