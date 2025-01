WASHINGTON, January 19. /TASS/. Russia’s MMA fighter Umar Nurmagomedov has been defeated by Georgia’s Merab Dvalishvili in the UFC 311 Bantamweight Title Fight in Los Angeles.

Dvalishvili won by a unanimous decision of judges (48:47, 49-46, 48:47).

The fight marks 29-year-old Nurmagomedov’s first loss in mixed martial arts after 18 wins.

The 34-year-old Dvalishvili (19-4 MMA) ended the title run of American Sean O'Malley in September 2024 with a unanimous decision victory.