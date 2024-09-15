Serbia may refuse from EU membership if forced to support conflict with Russia — deputy PM

BELGRADE, September 15. /TASS/. Serbia may drop its plans for joining the European Union if it has to recognize Kosovo’s independence, authorize same-sex marriages or get involved in a conflict with Russia and China, Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin said.

"Serbia is on a path of integration into the European Union, but the pace of this process does not depend on Serbia. If at the end of this path we are supposed to recognize the so-called Kosovo, commit ourselves to allow same-gender marriages or take part in a conflict with Russia and China, we should not follow this path. Until they tell us this explicitly, we should maintain military neutrality, carry out reforms that are in our interests, and try to strengthen Serbia for the future," he said in an interview with the Vecernje Novosti newspaper.

Vulin warned earlier that European politicians’ selective approach to Europe’s commitments to Belgrade, as well as the European Union’s threats and blackmailing may make Serbia change its mind and seek BRICS membership instead of European Union’s.