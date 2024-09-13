Break of diplomatic relations with UK would be extreme measure — Russian mission

UNITED NATIONS, September 13. /TASS/. A potential rupture of diplomatic relations with the United Kingdom would be an extreme measure, which needs a thorough consideration, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said, commenting on the Federal Security Service’s (FSB) reports about British embassy employees’ intelligence activities.

"A complete severance of diplomatic relations is an extreme measure. And all the pros and cons are to be weighed," he said in an interview with the Soloviov Live television channel.

According to the Russian diplomat, there are "many stages" of lowering diplomatic relations in diplomatic practices to express resentment over the other side’s actions. However, in his words, many non-political issues, such as consular ones, require the presence of Russia’s embassy in the United Kingdom.

He noted that Britain’s foreign policy after the country’s exit from the European Union has become more Russophobic. "Britain’s foreign police toward Russia has been the most malign for many years. Even if compared to that of the United States," Polyansky added.