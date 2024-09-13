Russian arms get the job done in special op — senior military official

BEIJING, September 13. /TASS/. Russian weapons have fully proved their effectiveness in combat over the course of the special military operation, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Col. Gen. Alexander Fomin said.

"The special military operation in Ukraine has completely changed the perception of modern warfare," he told the Beijing Xiangshan Forum. "Just a couple of years ago it was hard to imagine the current scale of the use of unmanned aerial vehicles and other uncrewed systems of reconnaissance, communications, radio-electronic warfare and suppression. Now the significance of tanks in a modern armed conflict and approaches to their protection have been reassessed and counter-battery work has gained a new dimension. The Russian arms have fully proven their effectiveness in combat," he explained.

The senior military official noted that "Western weapon systems, purportedly possessing some high performance characteristics, according to promotional ads, burn perfectly well on the battlefield without any chances for restoration." "Having a unique experience of counteracting various types of Western weapons and the strategy of modern combat, we are ready to share it with our partners," the deputy defense minister added.