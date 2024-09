MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russia’s federal budget deficit will total 1.7% of GDP in 2024, according to an explanatory note to the draft of federal budget.

"In 2025-2027, federal budget execution is expected with a deficit of 0.5% of GDP in 2025, 0.9% of GDP in 2026, and 1.1% of GDP in 2027," according to files for the draft budget.

"During this period non-oil and gas deficit will decline to 5% of GDP in 2027 (by 2.5 percentage points compared with 2024)," according to files.