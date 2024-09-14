BRICS is not a platform for settling political scores — Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. BRICS is not a platform for settling political scores, said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Russia's Sherpa in BRICS Sergey Ryabkov at the photo exhibition "BRICS Family," which is being held as part of the association's media summit.

"BRICS is not a platform for settling political scores, sorting out relationships, even international ones. It is a platform designed to improve the lives of those countries that are part of it and interact with it," the senior diplomat said.

The Deputy Foreign Minister stressed that the platform is designed to "be closer to people, closer to normal life, to healthy values."

"This is the task that we are solving by deepening cooperation, expanding BRICS," he added.

While welcoming the participants and guests of the media summit, Ryabkov noted that the event has become "a traditional component of the unification programs, originating from the initiative of Chinese friends who organized the first such forum in 2015."

The Deputy Foreign Minister added that the summit coincided with the celebration of the 120th anniversary of the TASS news agency.

"On behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, I would like to congratulate the leadership and the entire staff of this wonderful agency, which is the pride and glory of our country, on this amazing anniversary," he said.

"Let's take a look at the exhibition. These are moments in the lives of wonderful countries, each of which is a civilization in itself. We are glad that they are all united under the BRICS umbrella. I sincerely wish you a successful forum, which will be marked by interesting discussions, many meetings and, most importantly, impressions from your stay in Moscow, from your contacts," he added

About the exhibition

The BRICS Family photo exhibition showcases works by photojournalists from the member countries of the association: Brazil, Egypt, India, Iran, China, UAE, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia and South Africa. The exhibition reflects the cultural and religious characteristics of different peoples today.

About media summit

Moscow hosts the BRICS Media Summit on September 13-17. The event brings together the heads of leading media outlets from the group’s member states and the countries that have applied to join BRICS. TASS is the organizer of the summit.