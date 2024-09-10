Press review: UK may jettison Russian sanctions and Berlin eyes olive branch on Ukraine

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Great Britain may say goodbye to sanctions on Russia; German Chancellor Olaf Scholz opens door for diplomatic solution on Ukraine; and Russian and Uzbek premiers discuss efforts to boost trade in Tashkent. These stories topped Tuesday’s newspaper headlines across Russia. Izvestia: Britain may lift sanctions on Russia London could say goodbye to sanctions against Moscow if they prove ineffective, the British embassy in Russia told Izvestia. However, the House of Lords has warned that no one should expect the United Kingdom to change its attitude to the Ukraine conflict as on this topic, it is fully aligned with the United States. The sanctions law and regulations adopted in line with it provide a legal basis for imposing, tweaking or canceling UK sanctions, the embassy explained. Sanctions can be lifted for a number of reasons, say, as soon as foreign policy goals are attained or if the behavior that precipitated the sanctions changes. The sanctions can also be lifted if it is found that they no longer serve a useful purpose, the diplomatic mission stressed. Since the start of Russia’s special military operation, Great Britain has expanded its restrictions more than 40 times. Now, its sanctions list includes almost 2,000 individuals, including Russian officials of all levels, and over 300 companies "Russia has been a testing ground for Britain’s sanctions toolkit ever since the country’s exit from the European Union," Sergey Shein, researcher with the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the Higher School of Economics, told Izvestia. However, one should remember that, unlike their European counterparts, the British are a bit more astute in calculating how the restrictions imposed by them, including those against Russia, could backfire amid quite modest economic successes post Covid or Brexit, he argues. Statements about the potential lifting of sanctions should not be taken literally, the expert says, adding that he does not believe any will be lifted at all. "Rather, the EU and Britain may ease their restrictions to put themselves in better bargaining position after the active phase of hostilities in Ukraine ends <…> in order to fix certain political decisions during peace talks. But they will never be lifted in full," he emphasized. Vedomosti: Scholz hints at resolving Ukraine conflict peacefully German Chancellor Olaf Scholz seems to be working on a peace plan to resolve the Ukraine conflict, Italy’s La Repubblica reported on September 9, citing a source close to the government and the Social Democratic Party of Germany. Scholz is preparing a diplomatic plan with a view to bringing Moscow to the negotiating table, the newspaper said. Among other provisions, the potential agreement could include territorial concessions from Ukraine as the German chancellor’s plan "does not rule out the transfer of some territories to Moscow."

Earlier, the German Spiegel weekly reported that Scholz had decided to put more diplomatic effort into resolving the Ukraine conflict. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that while Moscow does not reject Scholz’s "peace plan," it knows nothing more than what the media have reported. Artyom Sokolov, a researcher with the European Studies Institute at Moscow State Institute of International Relations, sees the devastating defeat for Scholz’s party and the entire ruling coalition in the state election in Thuringia and Saxony on September 1 behind the chancellor’s change of tack. The government’s approval rating is in the toilet, so the German leader needs any notable success, the expert believes. But Scholz is not known for being a good negotiator, so his peace efforts, even if they are genuine, could fall flat. Vladislav Belov, deputy director of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Europe, for one, does not expect any concessions to Russia, with Germany fully supporting the territorial integrity of Ukraine. Judging from how Scholz approved heavy weapons supplies, including howitzers and tanks, to Kiev, a constructive dialogue with Berlin is unlikely, the expert argues. "Scholz has no peace plan, as all he does is support Ukraine," Belov told Vedomosti. Moreover, he expects the Christian Democratic Union of Germany, a hawk toward the Ukraine conflict, to win in next year’s federal election, making things even worse. Kommersant: Premiers of Russia, Uzbekistan meet in Tashkent On Monday, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin arrived in Tashkent to take part in the fifth meeting of the joint bilateral commission of heads of government. The meeting discussed the agreements reached between the two countries’ leaders in May.

