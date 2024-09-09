PM Mishustin to travel to Uzbekistan with two-day official visit

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will travel to Uzbekistan with an official visit on September 9-10. According to the Prime Minister’s press office, a meeting of the joint commission at the level of prime ministers will take place in Tashkent.

"The sides will review ongoing issues of bilateral trade, investment and humanitarian cooperation. Special attention will paid to promotion of major projects in industry, energy, transport, agriculture and in other areas that pose mutual interest," the prime minister’s office said.

During the meeting, the sides will review the implementation of agreements, achieved during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to Uzbekistan on May 26-28, 2024, on deepening of bilateral trade and humanitarian cooperation.

After the meeting, the commission will adopt a joint statement and sign a number of inter-governmental and inter-agency documents.