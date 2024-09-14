Russian aviation hit formations of 7 Ukrainian brigades in Kursk region — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Over the past 24 hours, Russian aviation hit formations of seven brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces in Kursk region, and also struck reserves of 11 brigades in the Sumy region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Air strikes, artillery fire and troop combat actions have damaged concentrations of manpower and equipment of the 22nd, 61st and 115th mechanized, 17th tank, 80th and 95th airborne assault brigades, as well as the 129th defense brigade," the ministry reported.

The strikes on reserves were carried out in 14 populated areas of Sumy region.

"Strikes were carried out on the areas of concentration [of enemy troops] in the Sumy region as well as on the reserves of the 21st, 22nd, 41st and 61st mechanized, 82nd airborne assault and 92nd assault brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces, the 1st presidential brigade, as well as the 101st, 103rd, 106th and 119th defense brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces in the areas of the settlements of Akhtyrka, Belopolye, Banychi, Vodolaghy, Zhuravka, Obody, Katerynovka, Radkovka, Sumy, Pavlovka, Svessa, Shostka, Yastrebyne and Yampol," the ministry said.

Su-34 destroys concentration of personnel and equipment of Kiev forces in Kursk region

"The crew of the Su-34 multifunctional supersonic fighter-bomber of the Aerospace Forces struck a concentration of personnel and military equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces in a border area of Kursk region. The strike was carried out on reconnoitered targets using aerial bombs with a universal planning and correction module, which allows for precise strikes from a safe distance from the line of combat contact. Having received confirmation from intelligence about the destruction of the targets, the crew safely returned to the airfield of departure," the ministry said.

Russian forces destroy Ukrainian forces’ Krab gun with Lancet munition in Kursk region

Russian military destroyed Ukrainian armed forces’ Krab self-propelled gun with Lancet loitering munition in Kursk region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Aerial reconnaissance of one of the units of the Battlegroup North in the area of a forest belt in the border region of the Kursk region detected a self-propelled artillery gun of the Ukrainian armed forces, which fired towards Russian troops. After analyzing the received reconnaissance data, a decision was made to fire at the enemy artillery gun. The detected target was successfully hit by a Lancet loitering munition. Objective control of the destruction of the Polish made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery gun was carried out by aerial reconnaissance in real time," the ministry said.

Ukrainian forces’ losses in Kursk direction total over 13,100 servicemen

The Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 13,100 servicemen in the Kursk direction in total, including over 300 in the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 300 servicemen and 15 armored vehicles, including two tanks, an armored personnel carrier, and 12 combat armored vehicles, as well as two artillery pieces, an engineering vehicle for obstacle clearance, and five cars. Five Ukrainian servicemen have been taken prisoner. In total, the enemy has lost over 13,100 servicemen during the fighting in the Kursk direction," the ministry said.