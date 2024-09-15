At least 26 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Attacks on Gaza

DUBAI, September 15. /TASS/. At least 26 people have been killed and many wounded in the past 24 hours as a result of Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip, Qatari television channel Al Jazeera reported.

According to the report, at least five Palestinians who were in a school converted into a shelter for displaced civilians in Gaza City fell victims to the strikes.

The Israeli aggression in the enclave that started since October 7, has already led to the death of 41,182 Palestinians, mostly children and women, and another 95,280 people have been wounded, Al Jazeera said.

The situation in the Middle East has sharply escalated since the infiltration of armed supporters of the Palestinian Hamas movement from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory on October 7, 2023, accompanied by the killing of residents of border settlements and the taking of more than 240 hostages. The radicals called this attack a response to the Israeli authorities' actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Israel announced a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip and began airstrikes on the Strip and certain areas of Lebanon and Syria, after which it launched a ground operation in the enclave. Clashes have also taken place in the West Bank.