There ae signs of malevolent arsons behind wildfires in LPR — authorities

LUGANSK, September 15. /TASS/. Large-scale fires in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) might have been caused by malevolent arsons, LPR’s head, Leonid Pasechnik said.

"At a meeting of the crisis management headquarters, we discussed measures to deal with the aftermath of large-scale fires in the region. <…> According to law enforcement, there are signs of malevolent arsons. So, I ordered to conduct a thorough probe to identify circumstances in each case," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Pasechnik, the most serious situation is in the Antratsit municipal area, where wildfires have been raging since early September. People who lost their homes are provided with temporary housing and humanitarian aid.

According to local emergencies agencies, the fire in the Antratsit municipal area, which started on September 2, has killed four people and destroyed more than 40 single-family houses in three settlement.