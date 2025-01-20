Lavrov unconvinced that Israel-Hamas deal will work

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is not convinced that the Middle East will calm down following the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal.

During a meeting between permanent members of the Security Council and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Lavrov noted that "the situation in the Middle East, despite the conclusion of the agreement between Israel and Hamas, doesn't breed confidence that things will remain stable." "Warnings are being issued from both sides: Israel is accused of violating the agreements, and Israel, in turn, is warning Hamas that they are not fully complying with what they signed," Lavrov clarified.

Russia's top diplomat stressed that "the Palestinian issue is not going anywhere either." "We remember how during his first term Donald Trump promoted a concept that was fundamentally different from the Arab peace initiative," the Russian foreign minister said recalling the plan Trump, who is once again taking office today, proposed in 2020.

Lavrov noted that the details of the upcoming swearing-in are "well known." "But in conjunction with the preparations for this ceremony, speculation, analytical calculations and predictions regarding how it will affect various regions of the world are also accumulating," the minister emphasized. To illustrate his point, he brought up the situation in the Middle East.

On January 15, Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani announced that through mediation efforts by Washington, Doha, and Cairo, Israel and Hamas had agreed on the exchange of hostages held in Gaza and a ceasefire in the enclave. During the initial 42-day phase of the deal, Hamas will release 33 hostages in exchange for the freedom of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails. According to preliminary arrangements, the first phase of the agreement was supposed to come into force on Sunday at 6:30 GMT. However, Hamas delayed handing over the list of hostages it was ready to release on the first day, leading to the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip starting at 9:15 GMT. On January 19, three female Israeli citizens were returned home. The latest data from the Israeli side estimates the number of hostages still held in Gaza at 94.