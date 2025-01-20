Iran to withdraw from NPT if UN Security Council anti-Iran sanctions restored — MFA

DUBAI, January 20. /TASS/. Iran will withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) if Western countries use the snapback mechanism against Tehran, which would imply the restoration of UN Security Council sanctions, the Islamic republic's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said.

Earlier, Western media reported that, following Iran's talks with representatives of the EU Three, Iranian diplomats warned the Europeans about the possibility of Tehran withdrawing from the NPT and altering its nuclear doctrine if the West initiates a snapback procedure.

"Iran has never discussed or talked to anyone about its defense or military capabilities. <...> However, if the snapback mechanism is activated, our response will follow. We will have no reason to stay in some treaties," Baghaei said when asked about the validity of the reports.

The JCPOA includes a so-called snapback mechanism, by which the signatories can restore UN Security Council sanctions against Iran, if the country fails to implement agreements to reduce its nuclear program after October 2025, which is currently impossible, because the United States unilaterally withdrew from the agreement. On November 28, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that Iran may withdraw the ban on production of nuclear weapons if UN Security Council sanctions against the republic are restored.

The snapback procedure set out in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program provides for the restoration of all UN Security Council sanctions against Tehran over its nuclear program, which were lifted under the terms of the JCPOA adopted in 2015.

The latest round of talks between Iran and the EU three (Britain, Germany, and France) on the Iranian nuclear program was held in Geneva on January 13. Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue consultations.